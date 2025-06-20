Support Josh Durst's Football Journey

For those of you who don't know me, my name is Josh Durst. I am a 6'7" Offensive Lineman and a rising senior in high school. In April, I was recruited to to play football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL for my senior year. IMG is one of the world's top athletic/academic high schools. As a part of the Junior National Team, I will travel to compete all over the United States and in Europe.

Playing for IMG is an unprecedented opportunity. After several injuries that impacted my game and college recruiting prospects, I intend to take advantage of everything the school has to offer. I'm preparing to leave in a few weeks to start my journey as a boarding student, and I'm ready for the challenge.

IMG is costly, and I was blessed to receive financial aid and to have my family can cover the balance. We recently learned, however, that tuition does not cover the cost of International travel for the Junior National Team. While we don't have all the details, the ballpark estimate we were given by other parents and the school will be about (UPDATED) 4,000 (Updated based on a discussion with school June 25)

After praying about this, I felt a leading to ask for help.

First and foremost, I'm asking for your prayers for my season and upcoming year - especially as I train and try to avoid additional injuries. I'll miss my family and friends, so please keep in touch. You can even watch our games online!

Second, if God lays it on your heart to help me financially, I would be grateful. The threshold I've set for fundraising includes the ballpark estimate for one international trip plus additional athletic expenses. This includes camps and potentially, participation in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl - Last week I was invited to travel to Dallas TX to compete in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl in December. This is an incredible honor. If I am able to attend, I would follow in the footsteps of legendary players like Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa and Jeremy Wright as an All-American. Blue-Grey requires me to commit by July 2nd. The participation fee for Blue-Grey is $1975 (covering registration, stadium fees, uniform, tickets, ring and jersey), with a total estimated cost (for me) at $3,000 (including travel, hotel for five days, transportation and meals). That does not include the cost of a parent, who must attend, because I can't rent a car or hotel room at 18. I'm not sweating this. I firmly believe that if I am meant to play in this game, God will open the door.

In the mean time, I have committed my savings, and I am working doing window cleaning and other odd jobs to raise money through hard work. Thank you for your time, consideration, prayer and support. I am committed to honor your investment in me, and to pay your kindness forward!

Feel free to call or text with questions. 831-588-1912.







