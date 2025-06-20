Helping Dick and Mitzi rebuild

Dear friends, family, and fellow supporters,

We are reaching out to ask for your help in supporting Dick and Mitzi Joyner, who recently lost their home in a devastating fire. Thankfully, no one was injured, but they have lost almost everything they owned.

We want to help Dick and Mitzi get back on their feet and start the process of rebuilding their lives. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping them to rebuild their home and their future.

As a community, we have the power to make a difference in the lives of others. Let's come together to support Dick and Mitzi during this difficult time. Your generosity will not only help them to recover from this tragedy but also show them that they are not alone and that they have a supportive community behind them.

The goal of this campaign is to raise $75,000 to cover the costs of living expenses and basic essentials as well as any other expenses that may arise. Your contribution will help ensure that Dick and Mitzi have a safe and secure place to call home.

Please consider making a donation today to support Dick and Mitzi in their time of need. Together, we can make a difference in their lives and show them that they are loved and cared for.

Thank you for your generosity and support.

Sincerely,

Lauren Anderson and Tommy Howard