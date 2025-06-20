Empowering Nigerian Victims of Insurgency

Goal:
NGN ₦250,000,000
Raised:
NGN ₦40,810
Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Idoko
Help Foundation for victims of insurgency in Nigeria is a non Government organization that specializes in providing help care facilitates for victims of insurgency. These organizations may provide humanitarian aid, logistical support, or even operate as a front for insurgent activities, blurring the lines between legitimate aid and active participation in conflict. Their role can range from providing basic necessities to actively promoting the insurgent cause through propaganda and recruitment
I pray that Jesus continues to help you, give you strength, show you mercy, forgive your sins and increase the donations on this site. I will share this link with my contacts and pray that others see how you help others and know that your heart is in the right place. God Bless Brother Stephan..
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.