Celebrating 250 Years of American Liberty through Independent Theatre

Support the founding of a conservative community theatre in Mid Missouri — Curious Parodox Productions. We will be kicking off with a live 2026 production of 1776 to honor America’s semiquincentennial in Mid Missouri and a closing performance in our dream venue - outdoors on the grounds of the Missouri State Capitol.





📜 Full Campaign Description

🎉 A Bold Vision for 2026

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States in July 2026, I am launching an independent, non-woke community theatre committed to artistic integrity, historical honesty, and individualist values.

Our inaugural production will be the celebrated musical 1776, brought to life by local talent in a meaningful venues in Mid Missouri and a closing performance — our dream location: outdoors on the Missouri Capitol grounds complete with a fireworks finale with our orchestra and cast.

This will be more than a performance — it will be a proud, dignified artistic celebration of liberty, reason, and the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founders.





🏛️ Why a Non-Woke Theatre?

Modern theatre spaces are increasingly overtaken by ideological agendas. This project aims to offer a clear alternative — a space where:

Excellence and truth matter more than politics.

The arts serve the individual mind , not the collective ideology.

Performers and audiences alike are free to experience art without moral censorship or historical revisionism.





🔧 What the Funds Will Support

Before we can raise the curtain, we must raise the foundation. Your donation will help cover:

Legal Fees : Forming a Missouri-based nonprofit and applying for IRS 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status

: Forming a Missouri-based nonprofit and applying for IRS 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status Filing Costs : State incorporation and federal tax exemption paperwork

: State incorporation and federal tax exemption paperwork Startup Infrastructure : Website, branding, rehearsal space planning

: Website, branding, rehearsal space planning Production Planning: Licensing for 1776, securing a cast and director, venue inquiries (including the grounds on Missouri State Capitol)

All funds will be deposited into a dedicated organizational account once the nonprofit is legally established.





💰 Is My Donation Tax-Deductible?

We are currently in the process of forming the nonprofit and applying for 501(c)(3) status. While donations are not yet tax-deductible, once the IRS approves our status, donations made after our formation date may become retroactively tax-deductible.

All donors will be updated as soon as this status is confirmed.





🎯 Our Goal

We aim to raise $7,500 to cover legal formation, IRS filing fees, planning expenses, and to begin our path toward producing 1776 in summer 2026 — a performance that can stand as a powerful statement of American values.

If we exceed our goal, additional funds will go toward early production costs, script licensing, and audition coordination.





🤝 Join Us

If you believe America’s founding deserves to be celebrated on stage without ideological distortion, and you value artistic freedom grounded in reason, then this project is for you.

Let’s build a theatre that remembers and honors what the Founders stood for — in their own words, through the voices of today’s independent minds.

Thank you for standing with us. We believe in the power of community and the importance of preserving our nation's history and values. We look forward to bringing you the best of American theatre and preserving the spirit of liberty and creativity that has made our country great for 250 years. Please donate today to help us reach our goal!



