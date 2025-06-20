Help For Anthony

On January 19th, our 10 month old son had a stroke, which left his entire left side from his face to his toes limp. He couldn't move the left side of his face. If you touched his foot, he wouldn't even twitch. His left arm and leg hung completely limp. If I laid him on the floor, he would cry in frustration that his body couldn't function as it had just that morning. We spent 4 days in the hospital with him while they ran all the blood, brain, and heart tests they could, trying to find out what happened. They were never able to tell us why (apparently it's called a cryptogenic stroke), but there was a blood clot that made its way to Anthony’s brain and caused the stroke. Since then, he has been attending physical therapy for his leg and occupational therapy for his arm/hand. The progress has felt so slow at times, but he has continued to improve in little ways almost every day. He is now walking and has graduated from PT for his leg! His hand and arm still have a ways to go. He has trouble raising his arm above his shoulder or bearing his body weight when on all fours. He still falls a lot while trying to walk and stand, as he tries to regain balance and full use of his muscles. His fingers are opening more and more, but do not have full dexterity or strength yet. There are days he is very frustrated and cries while trying to keep up with the development of his twin sister, Hailey. We are so proud of how hard he works to relearn all these motor skills and are so thankful to God for helping him and us through this. He is expected to make a full recovery and we can't wait until he can do everything he watches his older siblings and twin sister do. We have applied for all the avenues of financial assistance available to us, but we still owe about $50,000. We have more therapy and follow up visits ahead until he is considered completely recovered. If you would consider donating and sharing this, we would greatly appreciate it. Even a small gift means a lot. We are confident that God will see us through the financial needs and Anthony's complete recovery, as He has been with us every step of the way. We are grateful for anything you could give and for your prayers for Anthony and the rest of our family.