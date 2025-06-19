Celebration of Life for Valorie Repinski

My dear friends and family, I'm reaching out to you today to ask for your support in celebrating my aunt's life. On June 16th, 2025, my aunt passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a family that loved her deeply. My cousin Emily, her eldest daughter, whom I consider like a sister, is devastated by her loss and is determined to hold a celebration of life ceremony to honor her mother's memory.

However, with the unexpected loss of her mother, Emily and the family are struggling to provide the service her mother deserves. That's where you come in. Your generosity will help cover the costs of the celebration of life ceremony, including the urn to place my aunt's ashes in, and travel expenses for Valorie’s other daughters who live in Oregon to be here with Emily to help send their beloved mother to her eternal resting place. Emily needs her sisters here with her during this difficult time.

Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in helping the girls give their mother the sendoff she deserves. Together, we can ensure that my aunt's memory is celebrated in a beautiful and meaningful way. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.

Please note that the goal amount is $2000, and any excess funds will be used to cover additional expenses related to the celebration of life ceremony. Your contribution will be greatly appreciated, and I will keep you updated on the progress of the campaign.

Thank you for taking the time to read this, and I hope you will consider supporting us in celebrating my aunt's life.

Sincerely,

Lauren