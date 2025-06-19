Helping Edmund Kirk and family

Goal:
USD $11,100
Raised:
USD $11,950
Campaign funds will be received by Daniel Kirk
Edmund needs your help. Edmund is a 28 year old young man with autism who is normally quite happy and healthy. Recently he has been struggling with depression and other emotional issues. His state-based insurance will not cover the inpatient care that he needs. We as a family are now forced to pay for what he needs out of pocket. This and the fact that while we're dealing with this issue neither parent is able to work has caused us seek your help. The initial 72 hour stay in the hospital and needs is almost $3,900. At this point we know they are going to keep him at least until Monday. After the first three days the daily charge is $1,500. Figuring in our lost wages for this week is another $650. That brings the total that we are trying to raise $7,550.We could use your help. Your prayers would be greatly appreciated! Also if you can help financially in any amount it would amazing and a great blessing because we can't do this ourselves. Thank you.
Sending love and praying for your dear family. ❤️
♥️
Sending love and prayers Edmond & family
Blessings to all of you.
Bless you all
We are so thankful that Edmund is home and doing better. We're praying for continued improvement to his mental health!
These were funds given directly from zelle.
These are funds that were given directly to Jack through venmo
July 16th, 2025
Edmund is returning to his job skills program this week. He had not been allowed to participate since before his hospital stay due to behaviors (hitting and shoving coworkers). Please pray that he will be able to control his behavior and do good work in his program, and be able to return to his job, cleaning at McDonald's with a job coach. Also, pray for his behavior at home, which is often worse when he's anxious about work.
July 9th, 2025
Tya comes home tomorrow! Pray that she and Edmund adjust to this change.
July 7th, 2025
Thank you all for your prayers and support. Tya is still in the hospital. While there, she had a fall and hit her head, requiring twenty stitches and ten staples. This has raised her fighting spirit and improved her outlook. Please pray that she will be well enough to come home soon.
July 3rd, 2025
Today Tya got admitted to hospital for her own mental health struggles. Thankfully her stay is covered by insurance. However our deductibles reset on July 1st. So we don't know what will owe, when yet with that.
Tya will likely be getting out of hospital Monday. Dan will be taking next week off work as well to help with her transition back home. So, we will need to raise another $650.
Jack is currently in town to help Dan out with Edmund. He will have to return to work on Monday.
We feel bad to be continuing to ask for help. But we need help. Please continue to pray for all of us!
July 1st, 2025
The Kirk family is not out of the woods yet and we still need your prayers!
Edmund is home now and he was doing great for a few days. But now his inappropriate behaviors have returned. Not quite as badly as before but still not good. Tya does not feel safe being alone with Edmund at this time because of how bad things got before. So, Dan is taking another week off work to support her and help with Edmund. Every week he takes off is $650 of income that is not coming in.
Tya is also starting to have her own mental health struggles due to the strain of everything going on. She will be meeting with her psychologist on Wednesday to discuss next steps.
Starting July 1st Edmund will be able to come off his inadequate State Insurance and go on Dan's really good insurance. Praise God for his incredible provision.
Edmund has an appointment with his doctor about his medication but the earliest it could be scheduled was July 30th, which feels very far away.
We need your prayers more than anything right now. Prayers for wisdom, prayers for provision, and prayers for the whole Kirk family's well-being.
We also need to raise another $550 for lost wages. (Someone already gave us $100 after the goal was met.)
We were taken aback by your generosity and how quickly we were able to raise the funds when we first put the fundraiser together. And we feel a little awkward about continuing to ask for help. But we still need help. Please continue to keep us in your prayers.
June 27th, 2025
Thank you all again so much for your generosity and prayers! We have met our goal! Edmund is home now and acting more like himself. God is good and has provided for us through you all!
June 26th, 2025
We are so close! Thank you all so much for your generosity and prayers! With private gifts added to the campaign, we are up to $9,285 out of our $9,600 goal! In theory leaving only $315 to be raised. But GiveSendGo does take 3% off the top. So if the remaining amount is sent through GiveSendGo, we really need to raise about another $600 which is why we raised the goal on the site. If you want to avoid fees, you can reach out to Jack at (262) 930-3549 and he can give you the venmo or zelle information. Thanks again for your generosity!
June 24th, 2025
Thank you all again for your amazing generosity and prayers!
We have raised $6,625 on the GiveSendGo (but they do take 3% off the top) and $1,400 sent privately.
Edmund is being released from hospital today because they think he's fine now. From visiting with him and talking to him on the phone he definitely seems more calm but he still seems a bit off and not himself. He also in general is really good at holding in bad behavior until he is around people he is more comfortable with.
Because we were expecting Edmund to be in hospital at least a few more days if not the whole week, we decided to use this opportunity to remodel his room and add sound prooffing. One of Edmund's go to behaviors whenever he is upset is to bang on the walls. A practice for which the next door neighbors has been trying to get us evicted.
So, right now the house (and particularly Edmund's room) is a wreck and not in a state that would be good for him to return to. So, Tya is going to pick up Edmund tonight and spend a few nights at a hotel in Racine with him.
Please pray specifically for Tya's safety and feeling of security. She is still a little shaken up after the behaviors that got Edmund hospitalized.
Dan is going to continue to take unpaid time off work to finish the remodel, make sure Edmund settles back in well, and to support Tya.
In between the hotel, meals out, and wages lost we need to add another $1,850 to the overall goal.
If you want to send money to us directly and avoid fees, text Jack at (262) 930-3549 and he can give you the Zelle or Venmo information.
Please continue to pray for us! Money works within the systems of man. And prayers work with the power of God the Father, Maker of Heaven and Earth.
June 21st, 2025
Thank you everyone for your generosity! Including some gifts that were given to us directly we have raised a little over $5,000!
Edmund is currently at Rogers Behavioral Health in Oconomowoc. He is calmer than he was but still not himself. After having him under observation for 24 hours they are now adjusting his meds.
We were told when he was admitted on Wednesday evening that he needs to be there until at least Monday. We don't know yet if he needs to be there longer. If he does, we will have to raise more funds than our initial goal of $7,500.
Please keep us in your prayers and share this fundraiser if you haven't already.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.