Helping Edmund Kirk and family

Edmund needs your help. Edmund is a 28 year old young man with autism who is normally quite happy and healthy. Recently he has been struggling with depression and other emotional issues. His state-based insurance will not cover the inpatient care that he needs. We as a family are now forced to pay for what he needs out of pocket. This and the fact that while we're dealing with this issue neither parent is able to work has caused us seek your help. The initial 72 hour stay in the hospital and needs is almost $3,900. At this point we know they are going to keep him at least until Monday. After the first three days the daily charge is $1,500. Figuring in our lost wages for this week is another $650. That brings the total that we are trying to raise $7,550.We could use your help. Your prayers would be greatly appreciated! Also if you can help financially in any amount it would amazing and a great blessing because we can't do this ourselves. Thank you.



