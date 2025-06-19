Supporting Poor in Northern Uganda with Nodding

In the war torn areas of Northern Uganda, there are a large number of children and adults with Nodding Syndrome an incompletely understood neurodegenerative disease characterized by dementia and seizures. Not only are the families in this region poor but they have to cope with taking care of those affected. The NeurXtendFoundationUSA is a US 501(c)3 public charity that donates money to a group of dedicated colleagues in Uganda trying to help these people. We have begun by providing some food but we want to go beyond this and help improve their neurological care as well using high tech solutions.

Right now delivery of food to 10% of those affected is over $1800 a month and we no longer have the funding to continue and we ask for your kind help.