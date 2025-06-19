Hope Love & A Safe Bed For Lane

Help Keep Lane Safe – One Night at a Time

Hi, my name is Ashley, and I’m a board member of the nonprofit organization Love Like Lane. I’m reaching out to raise funds to help Lane get a Cubby Bed—a special needs safety bed—and a few essential accessories that will make a life-changing difference for him.

Lane’s parents are incredibly hardworking people who would give the shirts off their backs to help others. Right now, we have a unique opportunity to give back by helping provide something truly priceless: Lane’s safety.

🧩 Who is Lane?

Lane Carey is an 8-year-old boy with profound autism. He is nonverbal and requires around-the-clock, highly specialized care. One of Lane’s biggest challenges is elopement—leaving safe spaces without warning. Despite his mom Brandi’s best efforts, including alarms, cameras, and a security system, nothing has been enough to fully keep Lane safe.

As the parent of a child with autism myself, I understand firsthand how determined our kids can be. No matter what safeguards you put in place, they often find ways around them. It’s one of the things that keeps special needs parents up at night.

But we’ve found a solution: the Cubby Bed.





🛏️ What Is a Cubby Bed?

The Cubby Bed is a specially designed bed for individuals with disabilities and sensory needs. It addresses multiple challenges at once:

*Prevents elopement, entrapment, and injury

*Supports sensory regulation

*Provides a secure, calming space for sleep or decompression

*Offers smart technology to assist caregivers and improve safety





This bed will be Lane’s safe space—a place where he can rest peacefully and be protected.





🚫 Insurance Denied. Here’s Where You Can Help.

Brandi applied for the Cubby Bed through insurance, but unfortunately, it was denied. Another nonprofit has agreed to cover the cost of the bed unit itself, but we still need help covering the remaining items Lane needs.

Here’s the breakdown of what we’re raising funds for:

$270 – Support unit

$5,053.68 – Mattress + tech package (includes features that alert caregivers and support Lane’s unique needs)

$677 – iPad + AAC device (Augmentative and Alternative Communication devices help children like Lane express themselves when verbal communication is limited)

Total Goal: $6,000

We’ve set our public goal at $6,400 to cover the platform fees (2.7% + $0.30 per donation) on GiveSendGo.

Any funds raised above $6,000 will go directly to Love Like Lane to support more children and families like Lane’s.





💙 About Love Like Lane

Love Like Lane is a nonprofit inspired by a brave little boy with a big impact. Our mission is to raise awareness, offer support, and create resources for families navigating life with special needs. We believe in the power of unconditional love, community, and resilience. Through advocacy, events, and partnerships, we shine a light on every child’s unique journey and encourage others to live with compassion, spread kindness, and always Love Like Lane.

If you’ve made it this far, thank you so much for your support. Your generosity, prayers, and shares mean more than we can ever express. If you’re unable to give, please keep Lane and his family in your prayers and ask that God will provide the way.

May every person reading this be truly blessed.

With love and gratitude,

Ashley







