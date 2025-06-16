Supporting the Maggios in Jaspers Recovery

Update: Today 6/16, Jasper had a 7 hour long surgery. Surgery went well all things considered. Jasper had to have 6 incisions total, 4 in his small intestine, 1 in his stomach, and one to enter the abdomen. They said he was backed up from stomach to colon. There were no tears thankfully. As soon as the intestines were clear they started to pink up and start pulsing which are all good signs. He tolerated anesthesia well and his vitals were stable the whole time. Thankfully they didn't have to take any of his intestines or bowel but recovery will take 2 weeks and he will need follow up appointments along with prescriptions to recover. There is still a long road ahead. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us we really appreciate all of the support 💕

If you know Jasper you know just how special he is. He is everyone’s best friend and simply put the goodest boy. On Saturday night 6/14 Jasper was extremely lethargic and vomiting. Rich rushed him to the emergency vet where he stayed overnight. X-rays showed us that our sweet boy ate something he was not supposed to and in result has an obstruction in his stomach/ intestine that will require immediate surgery. The stay was $1,500 and the surgery was quoted at 9k. We were able to locate a vet who can do it for 4k but this is still a huge hit to us and financially will be difficult to recover from.

Jasper is scheduled for abdominal surgery tomorrow morning at 8:30am and we are hopeful for a positive outcome. Please keep our baby in your thoughts and prayers.

It is extremely hard for us to ask for help, but in a moment like this we feel its necessary to ask for support from whoever may be able to help. We have a 7 month old baby girl and are a young family trying to catch our breath as we transition into parenthood. This surgery wouldn’t be possible if it weren't for a good friend footing the bill.

If you have read this far thank you 🫶🏻 if all you can contribute is a prayer it is more than enough.