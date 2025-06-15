A Family's Battle For Time

Help Savannah Care for Her Husband and Their Young Daughter

Story:

Hi, my name is Jessica Jacquez and I’m organizing this fundraiser on behalf of my dear friend Savannah Fritsche, who is going through an unimaginable time.

Her husband, Chris has been diagnosed with heart failure. Despite every effort and treatment, his condition has worsened, and he is now nearing the end of this battle. He is currently receiving medical care at his Dr but the emotional and financial toll is becoming overwhelming for their young family.

Savannah is not only caring for her husband full-time but is also the devoted mother of their daughter, Gracey, who is 6 and has autism. Gracey needs consistency, structure, and support, all of which have been deeply affected by the ongoing crisis in their home.

This fundraiser is meant to help relieve some of the financial pressure so that Savannah can focus on spending time with her husband, caring for their daughter, and managing the day-to-day realities of this incredibly difficult journey.

Funds raised will go directly toward:

Securing reliable and safe transportation for the Dr. visits.

Specialized support and care for their daughter

Household expenses and bills during this time of lost income

Future planning and transitional needs for their daughter

If the time comes and a more accessible home is required, help with moving expenses.

If you’re able, please consider donating. If you can’t give financially, you can still help by sharing this page, keeping this family in your thoughts, and spreading the word.

Savannah, Chris, and Gracey are going through something no family should face alone. Every bit of love, kindness, and support means the world right now.

With heartfelt thanks,

Jessica Jacquez