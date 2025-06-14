Montessori Preeschool

LA CASA DEL BAMBINI - MONTESSORI PRESCHOOL.

FUNDRAISING FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF 5 MONTESSORI PRESCHOOL CLASSROOMS.

At "LA CASA DEL BAMBINI," we provide a high-quality education based on the Montessori philosophy and Christian values that fosters curiosity, creativity, and the holistic development of our students.

The “La Casa del Bambini” project based on biblical principles and values.

In a world in chaos, “…where evil is called good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness…! (Isaiah 5:20).

Planting a mustard seed in the hearts of the youngest children in our Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo community is our great challenge. When these seeds germinate, they will be God's remnant on earth, and the values planted in these children will produce fruits of justice and peace (Hebrews 12:11), as well as wisdom and integrity.

To continue growing, we need a school suitable for the demands of the Montessori educational model, as we are currently in a temporary space.

Establish a farm for teaching agriculture and sustainability.

DONATIONS: You can make a one-time or monthly donation to support our projects.

Sponsorship: Consider sponsoring our classrooms, recreational areas, or farm.

Impact of your donation:

Every donation counts and will make a difference in the lives of our students.

Your support will allow us to provide a high-quality education and opportunities for the holistic development of our students.

We will keep our donors and supporters informed about the progress of our campaign and how the funds are being used.

Thank you for considering supporting La Casa del Bambini Montessori School. Together we can build a bright future for our students.