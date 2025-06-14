Supporting Matty Whacks cancer treatment and reco

Matt Wakulik ( Matty Whack ) the co-host of the bermpit podcast has unfortunately been diagnosed with cancer . While battling this parasitic disease it has unfortunately spread to his spine and had to get emergency surgery on his spine to remove this thing that has caused nerve Damage to where Matt can barely walk .

Matt will be out of work for months and not be able to do his podcast, as him and his wife will be struggling to pay bills and stay afloat.

We would appreciate that any of you could donate to this man to get him back to work and back on the podcast to spread the truth as Matt is an inspiration to others for his patriotism and hardline stance on telling the truth .