Supporting Matty Whacks cancer treatment and reco

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $16,637

Campaign created by Matthew Wakulik

Matt Wakulik ( Matty Whack ) the co-host of the bermpit podcast has unfortunately been diagnosed with cancer . While battling this parasitic disease it has unfortunately spread to his spine and had to get emergency surgery on his spine to remove this thing that has caused nerve Damage to where Matt can barely walk . 

Matt will be out of work for months and not be able to do his podcast, as him and his wife will be struggling to pay bills and stay afloat. 

We would appreciate that any of you could donate to this man to get him back to work and back on the podcast to spread the truth as Matt is an inspiration to others for his patriotism and hardline stance on telling the truth . 

Recent Donations
Show:
Dante
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Dominic Battista
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Devin Orsi
$ 1000.00 USD
2 days ago

“A true warrior and friend is not the one who stands beside you when the world applauds, but the one who holds your hand and keeps fighting when the world walks away.”

Preston Cox
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

We love you brother, keep fighting 🫡

Nick Pusateri
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Keep fighting! Prayers fighting u and your family!

Gorczyca family
$ 250.00 USD
10 days ago

Gordon
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Sending love and prayers from Missouri. Stay strong, keep the faith, Love you Matt. Talk to you soon on X. God bless you brother!

BEARDED POLITICS
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Stay in the fight! You're gonna be this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Godspeed Matty wishing you a quick recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Get better brother

Jason Liberatore
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Get well my man! We are thinking about you !

Paul Scrivner
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Cameron Strawn
$ 300.00 USD
15 days ago

You’re one of the strongest guys I know, mentally and physically. You’re a fighter with a spirit that can not be broken. Keeping you my prayers. Matthew 19:26

Jo Gigliotti
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

D and G Hunkele
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

We are sending lots of positive thoughts and prayers.

Natalie Kloska
$ 20.00 USD
16 days ago

Heavenly Father we lift up Matty to You in our prayers and declare Your promise over him in Isaiah 38:16 “Lord, by such things people live; and my spirit finds life in them too. You restored me to health and let me live.” Jahovah Rapha I know in confidence You hear our prayers and we ask you to restore Tracy's husband Matty's health in the mighty name of Jesus, Amen.

Lynn Sambuco
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Keeping you in continued prayer 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Wishing you a speedy recovery, brother.

Jennie Heinl
$ 50.00 USD
16 days ago

I love you guys

