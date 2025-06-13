Supporting Alissa Lindquist

Alissa has been raised by her grandmother since her birth. Her grandmother passed away Monday, June 9th after a very short battle with cancer, leaving Alissa without her main support.

Alissa is a senior in high school and will be living with her second cousin as she finishes school and figures out life without her grandmother and her loving support.

Donations will be used by Alissa to help with education, housing and transportation expenses as she steps into adult living on her own.