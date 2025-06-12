Could you please help save my life!

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $404
Hello,
My name is Maegan. I am asking for donations for medical assistance do to having long term lyme disease, mast cell issue, fibromyalgia, chronic myofascial pain, a parasite issue, et al. Home treatment has become a little dangerous. My body is worn out and I am dying. My pain meds don't cut it anymore. I am looking at clinics that can assist. I have tried everything on my own for years to no avail. I want to go to a special clinic, with your generous donations, to get proper medical treatment that is quite expensive. I cannot afford the clinic on my own as I am disabled, saving is difficult. If you would be so kind as to please donate what you can, I would appreciate it. Thank you so very much, you are quite literally saving my life!
May God deliver your from your pain! Proverbs 3:5-6, Psalm 23
Praying for you, Mae! ❤️
Sending love to you, Mae.
