Support Judah and the Tejeda Family

Judah Tejeda is a bright, outgoing, and caring 10-year-old boy. On May 8, 2025, Judah presented with pronounced lethargy, loss of awareness, signs of confusion, and blank stares. His parents took him to the ER at Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) in the middle of the night. At check-in, Judah experienced a seizure in front of the nursing staff. Doctors immediately began treatment for what they thought was meningitis. When those tests came back negative, additional tests were performed—all of which came back normal for Judah.



The 5th grader who loves exploring the outdoors and had been riding dirt bikes and playing with friends only a few hours earlier in the day, was now having seizures every hour.



Judah was originally admitted to the neurology floor but was transferred within 24 hours to the Pediatric ICU. For 10 days, Judah experienced consistent seizures and breathing problems, which eventually required him to be intubated to maintain his airway. Praise the Lord, his seizures stopped on May 19th. Little lion Judah, as his family lovingly calls him, has experienced over 150 seizures, the root cause of which remains a mystery to his medical team. After several weeks of being intubated, Judah was finally able to be extubated just this past weekend! Praise God! His MRI check-up revealed healing and improvement. With the seizures subsided, Judah’s doctors felt comfortable beginning to wean him off several seizure medications. His brain continues to require time to rest and heal, so he remains sedated. Due to the complexity of his medical situation, a lack of a clear diagnosis, and allergic reactions to multiple medications and treatments that are needed in his care, doctors are estimating that Judah will continue to require care at CHOC for an additional month.



Amid this incredible trial, this dear family endured another major hit this past weekend of June 7, 2025. On the same weekend that Judah was being extubated, Judah’s mother and our dear sister in Christ, Sheena, was rushed into emergency surgery for appendicitis. The toll of everything, even as she has been faithfully trusting in the Lord for deliverance and healing for her little Judah, had worn down her body. We are beyond thankful to the Lord Jesus for carrying our sister through that surgery. She remains at the hospital and is dealing with tremendous pain and residual bleeding as she recovers. We cry with the Tejeda family and continue to keep both mom and son in unceasing prayer for complete healing.



The Tejedas have devoted their lives to selflessly serving others for the glory of Christ. Now, they find themselves on the other side in great need. It has been over 30 days, and Judah's parents have not left his side at the hospital since May 8th, when Judah was admitted. One hundred percent of their focus has needed to be on Judah and their younger son, Elijah. They have been unable to work during this time, nor be home to tend to their farm animals and property.



We are asking for your help! Gal 6:2 exhorts us to "carry one another’s burdens and in this way you will fulfill the requirements of the law of Christ [that is, the law of Christian love]." Will you partner with us to come alongside the Tejeda family in their time of need? As the Lord leads you, please support this precious family with prayer, fasting, and financial support as they endure every parent’s worst nightmare.



Every dollar donated goes directly to the family's needs. Please share Judah’s story and let the Tejeda family know they are not alone!



“And this same God who takes care of me will supply all your needs from his glorious riches, which have been given to us in Christ Jesus.”

‭‭Philippians‬ ‭4:19



We believe that God will grant a miracle and full restoration of both Judah and Sheena’s health! We continue to pray for the Lord to revive their minds and bodies, and allow them again to roar and shout with praise to the One who gives their lungs breath and sustains them. Our Lord is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think according to the power that is in us, to Him be the glory in the church by Christ Jesus to all generations, forever and ever (Eph 3:20-21). For every person who reads this, we pray that the Lord leads, guides, and protects you (Psalm 91) as you show the Tejeda family love, support, and encouragement. We thank you on behalf of the entire Tejeda family.



The Lord bless you,

Renee E. and Marysa G.