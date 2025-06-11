Help Tony Fight Against Terminal Pancreatic Cancer

My father, Tony, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic adenocarcinoma — a rare and aggressive cancer that makes up only about 3% of all cancers, but is responsible for nearly 8% of cancer-related deaths. His tumor is located on the tail of his pancreas and has already begun to spread to his liver. This diagnosis is terminal.

We were first told on April 24 that he had a 1.3 cm lesion on his pancreas. The initial words were, “It’s probably nothing, just follow up later.”

But by May 14, it had already grown to 2.8 cm. A biopsy on May 27 confirmed that it had become a solid, three-dimensional tumor. An MRI on May 30 revealed it had metastasized to his liver, with signs of new spread to the lung. Less than

Since then, it’s been a whirlwind.

We’ve had to travel three to four times a week — for doctor’s appointments, labs, imaging, and specialized bloodwork. The treatment plan is aggressive:

Two chemotherapy drugs administered in-office over five hours

Followed by a third drug he’ll carry home on a portable drip for two days

Then another trip to have it removed if the chemo is even succesful

With lab work required before and after each round — meaning more trips, more strain, more costs

We’ve paid out-of-pocket for medications, dealt with constant changes in prescriptions, and managed a growing pile of travel and gas expenses, all while trying to keep him comfortable through severe weight loss, fatigue, and pain. We're grateful to his nurses, doctors, and the Slidell Memorial Hospital Regional Cancer Center, for helping as much as they have so far.

We’ve been doing everything we can, but the financial pressure is growing faster than the cancer. That’s why we’re reaching out.

We’re asking for donations from anyone willing and able to help — even if it's simply a share or a prayer, we’re deeply grateful. Anything we receive will go toward:

Travel and transportation costs

Medication copays and supplies

Supportive care and comfort items

Daily living expenses as we try to manage the road ahead

We know this is a hard truth, but Tony won’t “beat” this. The prognosis for this form of aggressive cancer wasn't good; anywhere from 6 months to One Year potentially. We are grateful for anytime we have left with him. Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. And thank you for keeping Tony — and all of us — in your prayers.



