Support for Theresa Whiley recovery

Theresa Whiley, a fixture of the Witcherville community nearly died from illness and brain swelling complications due to a tick borne infection. She’s been the hospital for 2 weeks unable to walk to speak or eat until very recently. My mother has always thought of others first and would never ask for help but she needs it. This is for anything to help make her recovery easier and ease the stresses as she can’t function as well as she did before falling ill and has a long road to recovery in the coming weeks. Also we’ve been told by the infectious disease expert at Washington regional hospital that we MUST clean up our property and treat it for ticks. This is a big project as there’s lots of trimming and cleaning up and pesticide treatment necessary to make her home and yard safer for her and the rest of the family.,She may also need extra help getting take out more often so the family can stay fed. Mom won’t be cooking for a while. She may need some hired help around the house in her absence. My mother does so much for us and we need her to focus on recuperating, not worrying about every little thing. Anything helps. Mom’s survival is a miracle. She’s the most selfless person o have ever met. I hope you can find it in your heart to help her in any way. Thank you all and God Bless you.