Desperate Family Needs Your Help!!

Hello, my name is Erin, and I’m humbly asking for your help in the most difficult chapter of my life.

Two years ago, my teenage son—who has Down syndrome—was taken by his biological father for a scheduled court-ordered visit. He was never returned. Since that day, I have been fighting to bring my son home, but the legal system, financial barriers, and emotional strain have made this journey nearly impossible to travel alone.

I work full-time, but my income doesn’t begin to cover the mounting court and legal fees, travel expenses to Georgia where the case is filed, and ongoing medical bills. The stress of this ordeal has triggered severe health issues, including stress-induced lupus, requiring consistent medical care and making daily tasks more difficult.





All of this is happening while I support my 4 other children at home, including my amazing daughter, who is preparing to leave for college. She has been my rock during this time, though she, too, suffers from the pain of missing her brother—her best friend. She has worked hard to stay focused and deserves the opportunity to begin the next chapter of her life without additional burden.

I’m asking for help to cover:

Legal and court filing fees

Travel and lodging expenses for court hearings

Medical treatment related to my health crisis

College transition expenses for my daughter

Basic household needs while I continue to fight this legal battle

Every dollar, every share, every word of encouragement makes a difference. No amount is too small. If you’re not able to give financially, please consider sharing this campaign to help us reach others who may be able to.

This is more than a legal battle—it’s a fight for family, justice, and healing. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your compassion, prayers, and support.

Please check out my Tik Tok and my interview on Misfits Saints Podcast (linked below)for more details.

https://youtu.be/zjVzfoCbfMo?si=6uELQDPRcOZwk17c

https://www.tiktok.com/@erinwallace02?_t=ZP-8x6Dcvt7ZAF&_r=1



With love and gratitude,

Erin Wallace