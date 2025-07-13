Justice for a Veteran and His Son

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,050
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Stuart
As a recently retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and Purple Heart recipient, I am fighting for joint custody and fairness in a Tarrant County custody case. The court's three-phase visitation plan over three years is unjust and delaying full custody access for our 9-year-old son. I am seeking $20,000 to cover legal fees and other expenses to ensure my son's access to both parents. With your support, we can ensure a fair and transparent resolution to this custody case. Please help me fight for my son's rights and my own, as a father and veteran.
I truly hope this brings you closer to the desired outcome, my friend.
DOL
July 13th, 2025
Thank you everyone for your support! Since starting this Rhett and I have gone from basically not seeing each other at all to regularly spending 4-6 days a week together…I couldn’t have done that without the help of all you, family and friends. The fight goes on, we are far from finalized in this and I’m grateful for your continued support!
