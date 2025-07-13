Campaign Image

Justice for a Veteran and His Son

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,050

As a recently retired U.S. Army Master Sergeant and Purple Heart recipient, I am fighting for joint custody and fairness in a Tarrant County custody case. The court's three-phase visitation plan over three years is unjust and delaying full custody access for our 9-year-old son. I am seeking $20,000 to cover legal fees and other expenses to ensure my son's access to both parents. With your support, we can ensure a fair and transparent resolution to this custody case. Please help me fight for my son's rights and my own, as a father and veteran.

Recent Donations
TNetty
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

I truly hope this brings you closer to the desired outcome, my friend.

Lumpy
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

DOL

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Zeb and Erica
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Troy McDonald
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Thank you everyone!

July 13th, 2025

Thank you everyone for your support!  Since starting this Rhett and I have gone from basically not seeing each other at all to regularly spending 4-6 days a week together…I couldn’t have done that without the help of all you, family and friends. The fight goes on, we are far from finalized in this and I’m grateful for your continued support! 

