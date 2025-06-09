Help Us Bring Mom Home – A Bathroom Remodel to Reunite Bobbie & Daniel

Hi, my name is Corrie King, and I’m reaching out with a heart full of love and a desperate plea for help. My mom, Bobbie, has always been the light of our family—kind, witty, and fiercely devoted to my Dad, Daniel. They’ve been together since they were teenagers and have spent over 50 years loving, supporting, and taking care of each other through all of life’s ups and downs. But now, Parkinson’s disease is slowly stealing my mom’s ability to move and even think clearly. She is bed-bound, and it breaks my heart to say that she can no longer do most things on her own. Despite this, one thing has remained painfully clear—she knows she doesn’t want to be in a nursing home. She wants to come home, to be with my Dad, where she feels safe, loved, and at peace. But bringing her home isn’t easy. My Dad has already had two back surgeries and needs at least one more. As much as he wants to care for Mom full-time, his physical limitations make it impossible without help. He will be working with DHS for home care support, but before that can even happen, the house needs a crucial update: the bathroom. Right now, the bathroom is not accessible for a wheelchair. The shower is impossible for her to use safely, and the layout simply won’t accommodate the equipment she needs. Without a full remodel— widened doorways, a roll-in shower, safety bars, and more—bringing Mom home would be dangerous for both of them. We’re turning to GiveSendGo because this platform reflects the values that have carried my parents through every hardship—faith, prayer, and the belief that we are never alone in our struggles. We believe God can open doors when we ask in faith and walk in love. We are trying to raise $12,500.00 to remodel the bathroom to make it fully wheelchair-accessible and safe for Mom. This includes a new shower, accessible toilet, widened doorways, non-slip flooring, and safety modifications. Every dollar will go directly toward this remodel to help bring Bobbie home to the man who has loved her all his life. My parents don’t want to be apart any longer. They just want to be together, in their home, surrounded by love, not walls and alarms. Please consider donating or sharing this campaign. Even the smallest gift will make a big difference. Let’s bring Bobbie home, where she belongs.



Prayer Request: I asked my Dad if he would like to share anything, and he sent me this prayer to include: He humbly asks for your prayers as they walk this difficult road. Please pray for Mom’s strength, comfort, and peace, and for Dad’s healing as he prepares for another surgery. Pray that the resources come together in God’s perfect timing so that they can be reunited at home, where their love has always lived.

"For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." – Jeremiah 29:11



