Last Chance Cure for Scott Mills/Michael Scott

Scott Mills has been courageously battling cancer since 2019. Today, he faces his greatest challenge yet, and we are reaching out for your support in his fight for life. Every contribution, regardless of size, will make a meaningful difference and is deeply appreciated.

Scott was initially diagnosed with P16+ squamous cell carcinoma at the right base of his tongue. At the time, his oncologist was optimistic, recommending 33 radiation treatments with the expectation that the cancer would not return. Unfortunately, in August 2023, the cancer recurred aggressively as Stage 4, spreading to his spine and left femur.

Since then, Scott has undergone a partial hip replacement due to bone fragility, multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and Keytruda. During these treatments, a new node developed on his left lung, requiring further radiation. A subsequent PET scan revealed additional cancer in his sacrum and radiation-induced damage to his spine. His care team informed him that further treatment was not possible due to the cancer’s location in the sacrum, where bone marrow is produced, and advised him to prepare for end-of-life care.

Refusing to give up, Scott and his wife, Melissa, sought alternative options. A naturopath specializing in cancer referred him to CyberKnife, an advanced radiation therapy that precisely targeted the sacrum tumor in ten sessions. A new medical oncologist then prescribed a four-month chemotherapy regimen, which concluded in January of this year. A PET scan at that time showed no new cancer.

In April, Scott underwent a lumbar infusion to repair radiation damage to his spine. A PET scan performed prior to the procedure revealed that the cancer had returned to his spine and right femur. His oncologist indicated that no further conventional treatments were available and discussed the importance of quality of life. While CyberKnife remains an option for new lesions, there are limitations to what can ultimately be treated.

This summary cannot fully capture the hardships Scott and Melissa have endured. Scott was unable to work for over a year, relying on partial pay and COBRA insurance payments. Melissa took several leaves of absence to care for him during chemotherapy, all while coping with significant emotional and mental strain. During this period, Scott also lost his father.

Recently, Scott’s naturopath informed him about the Immunocine Cancer Center (immunocine.com) in Mexico, which offers a promising, personalized immunotherapy. The clinic creates a custom vaccine from a biopsy of the patient’s tumor, training the immune system to target and destroy the cancer. As Scott’s cancer is systemic, he is considered an ideal candidate for this innovative approach.

The Immunocine technique, developed in Houston, is currently undergoing FDA approval for certain cancers but is only available in Cancun at this time. The six-week program requires an upfront payment of $110,000. Scott and Melissa will also be responsible for travel, lodging, and meals. On May 30th, Scott learned he was accepted into the program and is now seeking financial support to make this treatment possible. Those who know Scott and Melissa understand their humility—they would never ask for help themselves. Any contribution would be a profound blessing.

The Immunocine Center reports an 80% success rate, giving Scott and Melissa hope for a future together. This opportunity represents their last resort, and hope is all they have left.

About Scott and Melissa

Scott and Melissa have been married for 30 years and together for 37. Originally from Kansas City, MO, Scott has been a drummer since age 10. He moved to Cincinnati, OH, in 1988 to pursue music, where he met Melissa. In 1999, they relocated to Phoenix, AZ, where Scott fulfilled his dream of obtaining a private pilot’s license and co-owning an airplane. Scott is passionate about flying and, above all, cherishes his life with Melissa. He dreams of many more years together, enjoying retirement and the skies.

How You Can Help

Your support can give Scott a fighting chance. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go directly toward his treatment and related expenses. Thank you for standing with Scott and Melissa during this critical time.



