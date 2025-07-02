Last Chance Cure for Scott Mills/Michael Scott

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $29,786
Campaign funds will be received by Melissa Mills
Scott Mills has been courageously battling cancer since 2019. Today, he faces his greatest challenge yet, and we are reaching out for your support in his fight for life. Every contribution, regardless of size, will make a meaningful difference and is deeply appreciated.
Scott was initially diagnosed with P16+ squamous cell carcinoma at the right base of his tongue. At the time, his oncologist was optimistic, recommending 33 radiation treatments with the expectation that the cancer would not return. Unfortunately, in August 2023, the cancer recurred aggressively as Stage 4, spreading to his spine and left femur.
Since then, Scott has undergone a partial hip replacement due to bone fragility, multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and Keytruda. During these treatments, a new node developed on his left lung, requiring further radiation. A subsequent PET scan revealed additional cancer in his sacrum and radiation-induced damage to his spine. His care team informed him that further treatment was not possible due to the cancer’s location in the sacrum, where bone marrow is produced, and advised him to prepare for end-of-life care.
Refusing to give up, Scott and his wife, Melissa, sought alternative options. A naturopath specializing in cancer referred him to CyberKnife, an advanced radiation therapy that precisely targeted the sacrum tumor in ten sessions. A new medical oncologist then prescribed a four-month chemotherapy regimen, which concluded in January of this year. A PET scan at that time showed no new cancer.
In April, Scott underwent a lumbar infusion to repair radiation damage to his spine. A PET scan performed prior to the procedure revealed that the cancer had returned to his spine and right femur. His oncologist indicated that no further conventional treatments were available and discussed the importance of quality of life. While CyberKnife remains an option for new lesions, there are limitations to what can ultimately be treated.
This summary cannot fully capture the hardships Scott and Melissa have endured. Scott was unable to work for over a year, relying on partial pay and COBRA insurance payments. Melissa took several leaves of absence to care for him during chemotherapy, all while coping with significant emotional and mental strain. During this period, Scott also lost his father.
Recently, Scott’s naturopath informed him about the Immunocine Cancer Center (immunocine.com) in Mexico, which offers a promising, personalized immunotherapy. The clinic creates a custom vaccine from a biopsy of the patient’s tumor, training the immune system to target and destroy the cancer. As Scott’s cancer is systemic, he is considered an ideal candidate for this innovative approach.
The Immunocine technique, developed in Houston, is currently undergoing FDA approval for certain cancers but is only available in Cancun at this time. The six-week program requires an upfront payment of $110,000. Scott and Melissa will also be responsible for travel, lodging, and meals. On May 30th, Scott learned he was accepted into the program and is now seeking financial support to make this treatment possible. Those who know Scott and Melissa understand their humility—they would never ask for help themselves. Any contribution would be a profound blessing.
The Immunocine Center reports an 80% success rate, giving Scott and Melissa hope for a future together. This opportunity represents their last resort, and hope is all they have left.
About Scott and Melissa
Scott and Melissa have been married for 30 years and together for 37. Originally from Kansas City, MO, Scott has been a drummer since age 10. He moved to Cincinnati, OH, in 1988 to pursue music, where he met Melissa. In 1999, they relocated to Phoenix, AZ, where Scott fulfilled his dream of obtaining a private pilot’s license and co-owning an airplane. Scott is passionate about flying and, above all, cherishes his life with Melissa. He dreams of many more years together, enjoying retirement and the skies.
How You Can Help
Your support can give Scott a fighting chance. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go directly toward his treatment and related expenses. Thank you for standing with Scott and Melissa during this critical time.
Never give up. Blessings to you and your family.
You have got this buddy!!!!!
We love you Scott and praying for the best!
I’m praying for you, Scott. ❤️
Love you guys
Wishing you the very best! God bless!
😭😭😭
We are with you Scott.
Good luck Scott
Wishing you all the best!
July 2nd, 2025
From Scott
"Just got back from Cancun last night. My first trip down was to have the biopsy and blood work done so they can begin the process of creating the vaccine. The staff made me feel comfortable and at ease the whole time. They use a CRT machine to locate the tumor and then they put me under to take the sample. I was in the hospital for about 3 hours at the most. It would be nice if I understood Spanish but they kept me informed of what was going on in English and outside normal anxiety when your in the hospital I was fine. My transportation was always on time and the drivers were safe. I have a few consultations and then I hope to get the schedule for my next visit. I met another patient who was actually from Phoenix when I was there. He is a few weeks ahead of me and doing well with the treatment, We had a nice conversation over lunch on Monday. It's always good to be able to speak to someone who is going through the same thing. Made a new friend. Thank you to everyone who is helping make this possible. Eye on the prize and God Bless,
Scott"
