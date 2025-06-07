U.S Family of Four Stranded Abroad

Hi, please sit down... have some tea or coffee? This is a long story, and as a mother I am exhausted.

We are a young American family currently stranded abroad with our toddler and newborn. Our newborn was born in our temporary residence's bathroom due to an extremely fast labor on April 11th. I gave two good pushes, and she flew out! The nature of the birth (unassisted homebirth) caused delays in obtaining a birth certificate.

Next step should have been an easy process, right? Follow the guidelines as per Embassy's website regarding CRBA... yes? Well... When we applied at the U.S. Embassy for our baby's citizenship and passport, we submitted everything we could: graphic video and photo evidence of the birth, the official birth certificate, proof of our residency in the US, hospital and police reports as per Embassy's guidelines. Despite this, the embassy has refused to grant her citizenship without a DNA test — which we cannot afford.

Without this test, our newborn is considered stateless. She cannot get a passport or leave the country. This puts us in a terrifying position: unable to travel, with an expiring visa. We need this DNA test to prove our parentage, secure her citizenship, and protect our family from being separated or trapped abroad. We’ve already stretched beyond our budget trying to make this work - like extending our stay (housing, food), and paying for administrative fees.

We are humbly asking for your support to help us cover:

1.) The embassy-required DNA test.

And

2.) Basic needs like food and shelter for our children as we wait for results

Every dollar gets us closer to getting our daughter recognized, and documented for travel.

Please consider donating or sharing. Your help means the world to us.

Please send us prayers! I pray that this will be resolved as soon as possible.