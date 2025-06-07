U.S Family of Four Stranded Abroad

Goal:
USD $1,750
Raised:
USD $455
Campaign funds will be received by Jenny .
Hi, please sit down... have some tea or coffee? This is a long story, and as a mother I am exhausted.
We are a young American family currently stranded abroad with our toddler and newborn. Our newborn was born in our temporary residence's bathroom due to an extremely fast labor on April 11th. I gave two good pushes, and she flew out! The nature of the birth (unassisted homebirth) caused delays in obtaining a birth certificate.
Next step should have been an easy process, right? Follow the guidelines as per Embassy's website regarding CRBA... yes? Well... When we applied at the U.S. Embassy for our baby's citizenship and passport, we submitted everything we could: graphic video and photo evidence of the birth, the official birth certificate, proof of our residency in the US, hospital and police reports as per Embassy's guidelines. Despite this, the embassy has refused to grant her citizenship without a DNA test — which we cannot afford.
Without this test, our newborn is considered stateless. She cannot get a passport or leave the country. This puts us in a terrifying position: unable to travel, with an expiring visa. We need this DNA test to prove our parentage, secure her citizenship, and protect our family from being separated or trapped abroad. We’ve already stretched beyond our budget trying to make this work - like extending our stay (housing, food), and paying for administrative fees.
We are humbly asking for your support to help us cover:
1.) The embassy-required DNA test.
And
2.) Basic needs like food and shelter for our children as we wait for results
Every dollar gets us closer to getting our daughter recognized, and documented for travel.
Please consider donating or sharing. Your help means the world to us.
Please send us prayers! I pray that this will be resolved as soon as possible.
💗
Stay strong Benjamin and family 💗
June 26th, 2025
We are still having issues with the a Embassy issuing our daughter's citizenship so that we have proper travel documentation.
We have managed to talk them down from "clear and convincing evidence (91% threshold) to INA § 309(c) preponderance evidence meaning evidence must meet at least 51% threshold for citizenship to be granted.
We were told on May, 2025, the birth certificate should be enough and will meet the 91%, when we presented our birth certificate the next day we were told that it is not enough. We are even being told that it no longer counts as evidence, and that it will no longer meet the 51% or the 91% threshold.
We have submitted hospital records, birth certificate, police reports, parental affidavits, images and video of the birth (in the bathroom, baby still connected to the mother via umbilical cord as the placenta has not passed yet) and images of our daughter side by side and next to mom showing resemblance, and more. And yet, the Embassy is claiming it is not enough, and demands a DNA test.
We have upcoming rent due for this last month before our visa expires, food to pay for, and more additional fees by the Embassy.
This was supposed to be an easy process, show birth certificate, 5 years proof of residence in the US, and CRBA along with passport will be given...
Please share and please send prayers.
June 19th, 2025
Hi folks,
I wanted to thank each and everyone of you that have donated to our nightmarish situation. Thank you so much. Your donation is met with gratitude and we are truly grateful. Our youngest daughter is now almost 10 weeks, she has started grinning, cooing, and flashing gummy smiles at us. Our oldest daughter (2 years old), absolutely loves her baby sister - she's showering her with kisses, helping change her diaper, and lots of hugs! I think our oldest will remember the birth too, she's talks about it quite often. "Baby... Baby came out of mommy... daddy catch in bathroom" is what she likes to say, haha.
Thank you so much!
