PLEASE HELP ME MOVE INTO A PLACE

Please help me. Life has been really hard for me. I’m a young girl in my 20s and I don’t have help from either of my parents and I’m trying to figure out life on my own. My father abandoned me as a child and my mother abused me physically, verbally and emotionally from my childhood to adulthood. My mother threw me out on the streets a few months ago and I was homeless for a while until I got an apartment with very little money coming from unemployment. I can’t afford the apartment that I currently live in now anymore and I’ve been praying to God for a miracle. Well God just gave me a miracle. I came across this angelic lady who is willing to rent out a room for me so I don't have to sleep in my car. She’s asking for the deposit and the rent on the day of move in. I also have to pay full rent to the apartment complex I’m moving out of. If you can please find it in your heart to help me be able to pay the deposit. I can cover the rent. Please…. I just want to stay somewhere where I can get on my feet. I currently work part time so the only thing I need covered is the deposit. Anything helps. Thank you !