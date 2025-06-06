Help us Provide FREE and Low Cost Rescue Services

Campaign Image

Your Taxable Donation helps us fund the numerous FREE and Low Cost Rescues that we conduct every year for both Pets, Livestock and Missing Persons.

This money helps cover the cost of Fuel, Food, Lodging, Drone Equipment and more.

We are NOT a Charity. Your Donation IS NOT Tax Deductable. We are a FOR-PROFIT Company. But to be clear, For-Profit Companies can be VERY Charitable!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Thank you Rob for your amazing commitment to the pets who need you!

K Chan
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you for helping families reunite with their babies!

Jay Beaudoin
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Tara Jerry Rocky
$ 350.00 USD
21 days ago

Thank you for all you do Rob! You're the best!

Jean Audet
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

For the wonderful things you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

