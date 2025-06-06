Help us Provide FREE and Low Cost Rescue Services

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $625
Your Taxable Donation helps us fund the numerous FREE and Low Cost Rescues that we conduct every year for both Pets, Livestock and Missing Persons.
This money helps cover the cost of Fuel, Food, Lodging, Drone Equipment and more.
We are NOT a Charity. Your Donation IS NOT Tax Deductable. We are a FOR-PROFIT Company. But to be clear, For-Profit Companies can be VERY Charitable!
Thank you Rob for your amazing commitment to the pets who need you!
Thank you for helping families reunite with their babies!
Thank you for all you do Rob! You're the best!
For the wonderful things you do!
