Campaign Image

Help Catholics Engaged Fund Evite Pro

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $590

Campaign created by Cathleen Ruse

Campaign funds will be received by Cathleen Ruse

Help Catholics Engaged Fund Evite Pro

Dear Catholics Engaged:

Evite Pro is $250 per year. It allows us unlimited invitees and the ability to send an invitation link in emails. These are very helpful for our events! We just signed up for our second year. Would you kindly consider donating a small sum to help us pay for this? (We will investigate other services as well -- recommendations appreciated.)

Gratefully, 

Cathy Ruse and Deb Maddrell

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you for being so bold and brave. Thank you!

Dixie Elizabeth Memory
$ 59.00 USD
1 month ago

We thank God for Cathy and Deb (and Austin)! May you be blessed in all your endeavors.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for all the hard work and for doing all that you do to keep our communities both positive & wholesome

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Marvin Hulupka
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Diane Z
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Work that counts (hope the stalwarts checking out the books do not read them)

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Cathy Ruse
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo