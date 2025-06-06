Help Catholics Engaged Fund Evite Pro

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $590
Campaign funds will be received by Cathleen Ruse
Dear Catholics Engaged:
Evite Pro is $250 per year. It allows us unlimited invitees and the ability to send an invitation link in emails. These are very helpful for our events! We just signed up for our second year. Would you kindly consider donating a small sum to help us pay for this? (We will investigate other services as well -- recommendations appreciated.)
Gratefully,
Cathy Ruse and Deb Maddrell
God bless you for being so bold and brave. Thank you!
We thank God for Cathy and Deb (and Austin)! May you be blessed in all your endeavors.
Thanks for all the hard work and for doing all that you do to keep our communities both positive & wholesome
Work that counts (hope the stalwarts checking out the books do not read them)
