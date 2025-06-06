Campaign Image

Supporting Steel leg Of History's Family

Goal:

 USD $200

Raised:

 USD $175

Campaign created by Smu the DJ

Campaign funds will be received by Robert "Steel leg" Wiles

Supporting Steel leg Of History's Family

Steel Leg of History is a massive supporter of many YouTube Creators that we watch. Sadly his father had to undergo a surgery due to a medical Emergency.

We all know how expensive that can get.

So join me in supporting our dear Friend Steelleg

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless!

Diana Francisco
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family ROBERT ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you and your family my brother. Sending you prayers that only good tidings, great health and bright happiness fill your lives.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope he does better.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Many prayers for your father's recovery! From the heart, Elfe111

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo