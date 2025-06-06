Supporting Francesca in burial Sesan Franck Moraky

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $1,817
Campaign funds will be received by Francesca Joelle Gogue-Morakinyo
Please support Francesca in burial of her dad, Sesan Franck Morakinyo. Please consider donating any amount. Frankie is 18 and has tragically lost both of her parents in the last 10 years. She graduated last year and is entering the work force while furthering her education. Thank you.
Rest easy
Our condolences Francesca and family. You are loved. Yako
Our condolences to the family. May God continue to strengthen, support and guide.
My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers
Condoléances a la famille Moraky que le seigneur vous fortifie.
Prayers and our deepest condolences on your loss.
My condolences during this difficult time. Praying for you and all of his loved ones.
Praying for you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.