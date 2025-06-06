Campaign Image

Supporting Francesca in burial Sesan Franck Moraky

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,817

Campaign created by Francesca Joelle Gogue-Morakinyo

Campaign funds will be received by Francesca Joelle Gogue-Morakinyo

Supporting Francesca in burial Sesan Franck Moraky

Please support Francesca in burial of her dad, Sesan Franck Morakinyo. Please consider donating any amount.  Frankie is 18 and has tragically lost both of her parents in the last 10 years.  She graduated last year and is entering the work force while furthering her education.  Thank you.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Rest easy

Niece Fam Aluko
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences Francesca and family. You are loved. Yako

Rebeka Aluko
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Our condolences to the family. May God continue to strengthen, support and guide.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 47.00 USD
1 month ago

Olubusayo
$ 70.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Marie-france Koffi
$ 145.00 USD
1 month ago

Condoléances a la famille Moraky que le seigneur vous fortifie.

GOV
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and our deepest condolences on your loss.

Christopher Falken
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My condolences during this difficult time. Praying for you and all of his loved ones.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo