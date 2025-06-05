Phillips family

Raised:
Hello my name is Timothy Phillips
I am a Navy Veteran, and former otr truck Driver. I have been to proud to ask for help but I currently have exahsted all of my options locally. I have had a bad couple of years, I suffered a heart attack in 2021 and had a quadruple bypass, went back to work in 6 weeks. I was careing for my 85 year old mother , my older brother and his wife .
My brother was fighting cancer ,well in 2023 his wife had a heart attack and died 2 weeks later my mother died 9 months later my brother lost his fight with cancer. In Jan of this year I had a stroke and can no longer work. I have tried everything I could possibly do to keep things going but with the last few years I have depleted my savings and can no longer pay all the bills my pickup truck is broken and the only vehicle I have is a 2019 Dodge caravan. I am behind on payments and fear I will lose it soon unless I can catch up. my credit card is due haven't made a payment in 3 months. I don't know what to do anymore.
So here I am , swallowing every ounce of pride I had left because I don't know what to do.
Thanks Timothy Phillips
I hope things get better for you. Happy father day!
