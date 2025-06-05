Campaign Image

Raising Regulators AAU Basketball

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,980

Campaign created by Regulators

Campaign funds will be received by Tamaki Isidore

Raising Regulators AAU basketball team has earned a spot at nationals and is requesting help. Our boys worked really hard earning this spot and we appreciate any donations or sponsorships that can be provided. 

Recent Donations
Anthony Covington
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck boys!!!

Dedrick Riley
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck Fellas!

Myesha Hill
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s Go Lil Jai !!! Go and be great boys 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

Big Stupid lol
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

Lets go Jase! GOOD LUCK BOYS! BRING HOME THE WIN!

Taneisha Jones
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

August Banks
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Earl Washington
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck

Tina Cross
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Lets go big Jase! Tee Tina love you! Bring home the win boys!!

Zelda Cross
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Keschara
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations Amir to you and your teammates. Safe travels & good luck to you all!

Arthur Adkins
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck Amir, bring that trophy home.

Antionnette Thornton
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Congratulations keep going strong

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Go be great boys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Enjoli Martinez
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Michelle Adams
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashanti Santa Cruz
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Tiffany Lanaux
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Carmen
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

