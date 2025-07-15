Baby Gosling Wings of Support

Our baby boy was born a little earlier than planned. 3 and a half months early. At just 12 inches long and weighing less than a pound and a half, he’s got a long way to go before he can come home. In addition to his extended NICU needs, an issue with his heart means he had to move to the Children’s Hospital in DC…2 hours away from us. While the long drives, parking fees, and extra costs are adding up fast, we will continue doing our best to support our little Gosling every step of the way.

We’re asking you for any help you can provide as our little guy keeps fighting and (hopefully) comes home in time for his three month birthday. On top of that, we’re preparing his room for when he gets home, converting our old guest room into a nest for our little guy. Every dollar donated will go toward his care and homecoming. If we exceed the goal, then we plan to make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House near the Children’s Hospital, which we’ve applied to in order to be closer to him.

Thank you all for your help and your prayers,

Jason (aka TheGoose2012)