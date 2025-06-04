Two Hikers one trail to the altar

Ms. Patricia & I met at our local church, EBC, and what started as a friendship rooted in faith soon blossomed into a shared love for hiking. With blistered feet and mud-slicked boots, we still debated Sovereignty vs. Human Responsibility and Compatibilism, Theonomy vs. Two Kingdoms (usually while lost and blaming the government 😂), and we fully agree on Total Depravity, especially of our knees. Somewhere between shivering at 4,000 meters and gasping for breath, we started dreaming wildly of climbing the eight-thousanders, or at least dying dramatically trying. Because apparently, nothing says “God’s plan” like chasing oxygen at 8,000 meters, where love either lives... or gets eternally frozen..

2.5 years later, we’ve summited literal peaks and weathered life’s valleys, learning what it truly means to choose each other—again and again. All the while, discovering that love is less about grand gestures and more about who hands you the last granola bar.

Our dream is to have a simple, intimate wedding. A meaningful day filled with love, shared with the people who’ve walked with us, prayed for us, and supported us through every season.

Like many couples, we’ve faced a few unexpected valleys, but we’re learning to hold both joy and sorrow in the same hands. And it’s reminded us how deeply we need our community. While we’ve been planning and saving, we’ve come to realize that even small weddings can carry big costs.

That’s why we’re inviting our friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters to help us bring this day to life. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help us cover the essentials:

If you can give, we’re deeply grateful. If not, sharing this page or keeping us in your prayers means just as much. Your support helps us begin our marriage with joy and peace, and that’s a gift we’ll never forget.

For M-Pesa donations, the number is [0705998650] - Barnabas Kamau

Thank you for being part of our journey.

With Love,

Barnabas and Patricia.