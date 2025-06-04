Stem cells for Caleb

My son Caleb was a twin who was born about 4 months premature. Due to medical complications, his twin brother passed away after approximately 2 months and Caleb developed several medical conditions, including severe Cerebral Palsy. To date, he had had over 20 surgeries, but he is the happiest little 11 year old boy you could ever meet. He is rarely ever upset and loves people and life. He brings joy to everyone around him just by his smiles and loving nature. Caleb is nonverbal, wheelchair bound, g-tube fed, and has mixed tone with high tone in his legs and left arm and low tone in his trunk. He gets injections under anesthesia 2-3 times a year to help improve the tone but had to have hip surgery already and will likely have knee and foot surgery in the future because of the damage the tone does to his joints in his legs.





I recently began investigating the option of having Caleb undergo stem cell infusions and have started to become hopeful that he may be able to avoid the surgeries on his legs and maybe one day say things like "water," "help," or "I love you mom/dad." Caleb's dad and I had a consultation for the stem cell infusion a few weeks ago and discussed all of the ways the stem cells can help with a doctor in California. She said Caleb could have improvements with his vision, hearing, communication, tone, motor function, and gut health which all sounds amazing to me. The cells are taken from Wharton's Jelly which is the tissue inside of the umbilical cord and as I understand it, one of the best options for stem cells. After the consultation, we received an estimate of approximately $12000 which was reduced to $10000 after our financial information was submitted. Caleb's dad, Mike and I will be splitting the costs of the stem cells. We will have to rent an RV to travel to California from Minnesota in order to bring all of Caleb's medical equipment which will be an additional $1-2k.

Any prayers or donations would be very much appreciated. Caleb deserves everything in this world and I would love to see that little boy have less pain and suffering than he's already had. I've never asked for help before and would appreciate anything no matter how little you think it is. God bless and thank you!