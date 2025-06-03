Support for Tommy and Jana Seppala

Campaign Image

  We are asking for your financial support for Tommy and Jana as they go through another trial. Tommy was in a horrible car accident. He hydroplaned on his way to work, rolled 5 times and was ejected from his vehicle. We know it is a miracle that he has survived!! He suffered a fractured neck, which he has had surgery for and is secured with bolts and rods, facial bone fractures, bleeding from liver and two broken ribs and bruised lungs. He will be in a neck brace for 3 months. Therefore, he will not be able to work for a while. 

As if that wasn’t enough to deal with, their baby boy, Wells, was born premature at 27 weeks. Jana has been at the hospital with him which is 1 1/2 hrs away from home. Now her husband is at the same hospital. So Jana is now spending her time being there for the both of them. 

Meanwhile, her mother, Brenda, is taking care of the 7 kids at home. 

Tommy and Jana have the most generous and giving hearts. Tommy would give you the shirt off his back. So it’s our turn to bless them.❤️

Please share this and remember them in your prayers. We are ever so thankful for your support. ❤️❤️

