Everything Gone Family in Need

In need of help, a young family with 3 young children (4yr old, 18-month-old, & newborn) had a tree fall on their home hit by lightning. Mom sustained staples in her head due to shielding the infant. The 18-month-old was hit by branches sustaining mild injuries. Fortunately, the 4-year-old, who is on the spectrum, was in his bedroom. All were treated at the Emergency room due to the insulation in the attic being of hazardous material. Insurance will only cover the structure of the house which they do not own. Everything they owned inside the house and the mom's car with car seats were crushed and not insured. Along with the ceiling that fell down into the living room, the attic installation debris went all over the newborn and children's clothes, formula, diapers, toys, baby swing which was crushed. All newborn items were in the living room.

The tree was not removed before several more rainfalls. The whole house was barricaded, and no one was allowed in until the tree was removed. Once they were able to enter just to get their things, they realized nothing was salvageable or safely suitable to recover because of the hazardous installation from the attic for humans, especially the children's items and newborn items which were all covered with debris. Absolutely everything that a family would need to live is gone from your simple items like toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, to beds, furniture, cribs, mattresses clothes, toys, formula, food, towels, sheets, dishes, houseware items etc.

So, we are asking from the kindness of your heart, to help this young struggling family to get back on their feet with a donation of any amount that you could help with would be very much appreciated.

Thank you very much for taking the time to read about their situation. We appreciate it very much.

Hope you have a wonderful day.