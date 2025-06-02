An 80 year olds dream of helping kids

Hi, My name is Arlene Hjulian and I turned 80 on Thanksgiving Day 2024. On April 16, 2025 I had a Provisional Patent Application registered with the US Patent Office. It gives me the ability to market my invention (MY DREAM) that I have been trying to produce for almost 40 years. I am a retired Occupational Therapist and it is a toy/device that allows physically, mentally and sensory challenged kids to be able to hit a moving ball. These kids will never, ever be able to hit a pitched ball due to their challenges, but this toy allows them to have the experience of being able to hold a bat and hit a moving ball. You cannot imagine the joy they experience from just being able to hit a moving ball like normally abled kids. It is such an up lifting experience that they would ask for it every session. I would even use it as a reward activity to encourage them to participate in the less fun, sometimes uncomfortable, other therapeutic activities their therapy plan called for. It is also a great toy to be used to help train normal abled kids to be very good hitters (like Tiger Wood’s dad starting him with golf at 2 to help him become a world class golfer). My main focus was my challenged therapy kids, but it has great potential to sell like wild for normally abled kids too.





I was able to come up with the required $8,450 for the Patent Professor law group to file for my provisional patent, but now I need capital to do what is necessary to get it to market.





As a lifetime Christian I commit to donate at least 1/2 of whatever I personally gain financially from this enterprise to helping other people here on this site.





Please if you can, no matter how much you can spare, help with this endeavor for the kids it will effect and please share and pray.





As a committed Christian God has put it on y heart to share this information everywhere I can IT MAY SAVE A LIFE.

Everyone who sees this listing needs to go to mycancerstory.rocks or the Joe Tippins Protocol because it tells how thousands of people are curing themselves by God’s Grace and Joe Tippins sharing his story of all types of cancer. On Aug 2, 2025 I was diagnosed with endometrial cancer. I was scheduled for surgery and chemo if needed. I heard about the JTP and researched it and most important prayed about it and God put it on my heart that if I wanted to use the JTP it would be alright. I did the JTP and on January 2, 2025 a followup CAT Scan was done and the results were NO EVIDENCE OF ENDOMETRIAL CARCINOMA OR METASTATIC DISEASE.

In 4 months Using Panacur-C Dog Wormer I was cured of cancer. Please, please, please share, share, share this news!!!