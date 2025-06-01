A Car for a Faithful Team Member

Some people quietly go above and beyond—and this is one of those people.

We’re raising money to buy a car for one of our Footsteps team members. He’s 18, recently graduated, already working full-time, and consistently shows up to every meeting—often on foot or by bike, even in the rain. He never complains, never draws attention to himself, and yet leaves a lasting impression on everyone around him. His faithfulness hasn’t gone unnoticed.



We’d love to surprise him with a reliable starter car at the conclusion of our retreat next weekend—Sunday, June 8. We’re keeping his identity private to protect the surprise, but we can tell you this: he’s the kind of person who shows up for others, and now we have the chance to show up for him.



If you feel led, we’d love for you to join us in making this happen.

