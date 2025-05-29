Homeowner vs Legacy Community Developer



A lawsuit has been filed in the 4th Judicial District Court of Idaho against Red Butte, LLC that alleges:1. That the developer has breached its contractual obligations owed to the Legacy Community Association and its members, to include violating and breaching the terms of the Charter and By-Laws.2. The lawsuit is asking the Idaho 4th District Court to declare that the purported amendment to the governing documents was not lawful, is void, and the Developer Control Period is, and should have been, terminated.3. The lawsuit is also seeking declaratory judgment that the Homeowners Association should be turned over and immediately transitioned to homeowner control, and Red Butte should immediately surrender control.

It's a matter of filing the lawsuit, and the legal costs, while they may be significant, pale in comparison to the long-term damage that may be inflicted upon the community. It is crucial that this lawsuit prevail so that the association might claim its rightful autonomy. This crowdfunding campaign is to help cover the potential legal fees of hiring an attorney to represent the homeowner who has filed the lawsuit. Donations will play a vital role in bringing attention to the actions of those who may be infringing on all of our property rights.

How you can help power the lawsuit:



1. Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help reach the goal.

2. Share: Share the campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify the impact.

All funds will go to support the legal cost for this lawsuit. By supporting the lawsuit, it can work towards accountability and transparency.

Your support is invaluable, thank you!



