Homeowner vs Legacy Community Developer

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $4,200
It's a matter of filing the lawsuit, and the legal costs, while they may be significant, pale in comparison to the long-term damage that may be inflicted upon the community. It is crucial that this lawsuit prevail so that the association might claim its rightful autonomy. This crowdfunding campaign is to help cover the potential legal fees of hiring an attorney to represent the homeowner who has filed the lawsuit. Donations will play a vital role in bringing attention to the actions of those who may be infringing on all of our property rights.
How you can help power the lawsuit:
1. Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help reach the goal.
2. Share: Share the campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify the impact.
All funds will go to support the legal cost for this lawsuit. By supporting the lawsuit, it can work towards accountability and transparency.
Cash donation given from an anonymous resident. Thank you.
We have to get these guys out now. They are in this for themselves and the developer. Not for us. Just look who they hired for our management company.
Let’s take back our community from the developer and HIS current board members.
The current developer-controlled board isn't supporting this lawsuit because they work for him and not us. This latest amendment by the developer will have long lasting negative effects, even after he's gone. Impacting our voting rights, when the new homeowner board can take control, and our ability to correct these issues in the future. The developer must revoke his amendment and leave now!
Unhappy with HOA!
Weak and ineffective board. So disappointing.
Please invest in this effort to stop the unlawful efforts of the developer and restore balance and protect our beautiful community.
