Campaign Image

Homeowner vs Legacy Community Developer

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $4,200

Campaign created by Homeowner Coalition

Campaign funds will be received by Ivan Richardson

Homeowner vs Legacy Community Developer

Homeowner vs Legacy Community Developer

A lawsuit has been filed in the 4th Judicial District Court of Idaho against Red Butte, LLC that alleges:
1.   That the developer has breached its contractual obligations owed to the Legacy Community Association and its members, to include violating and breaching the terms of the Charter and By-Laws.
2.   The lawsuit is asking the Idaho 4th District Court to declare that the purported amendment to the governing documents was not lawful, is void, and the Developer Control Period is, and should have been, terminated.
3.   The lawsuit is also seeking declaratory judgment that the Homeowners Association should be turned over and immediately transitioned to homeowner control, and Red Butte should immediately surrender control.

It's a matter of filing the lawsuit, and the legal costs, while they may be significant, pale in comparison to the long-term damage that may be inflicted upon the community. It is crucial that this lawsuit prevail so that the association might claim its rightful autonomy. This crowdfunding campaign is to help cover the potential legal fees of hiring an attorney to represent the homeowner who has filed the lawsuit. Donations will play a vital role in bringing attention to the actions of those who may be infringing on all of our property rights.

How you can help power the lawsuit:

1.    Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help reach the goal.
2.    Share: Share the campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify the impact.

All funds will go to support the legal cost for this lawsuit. By supporting the lawsuit, it can work towards accountability and transparency. 

Your support is invaluable, thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Chuck and Dorothy
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Wayne
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Cash donation given from an anonymous resident. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Don Nelson
$ 600.00 USD
1 month ago

We have to get these guys out now. They are in this for themselves and the developer. Not for us. Just look who they hired for our management company.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Let’s take back our community from the developer and HIS current board members.

Why we need this lawsuit
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

The current developer-controlled board isn't supporting this lawsuit because they work for him and not us. This latest amendment by the developer will have long lasting negative effects, even after he's gone. Impacting our voting rights, when the new homeowner board can take control, and our ability to correct these issues in the future. The developer must revoke his amendment and leave now!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Unhappy with HOA!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Weak and ineffective board. So disappointing.

Neil and Lisa
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Disappointed in HOA board
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Do your job HOA
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Wayne Bridges
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Please invest in this effort to stop the unlawful efforts of the developer and restore balance and protect our beautiful community.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo