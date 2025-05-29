N2N Kenya Mission Trip 2025

Join me in a life-changing mission to Kenya this August! I'll be part of a team training 500 pastors from 10 nations and more than 100 denominations across East and West Africa to launch holistic community transformation centers within their churches. These centers will equip pastors and Christian leaders with practical, hands-on training in:

Biblical studies, ministry, evangelism, counseling, and pastoral care

Health, nutrition, farming, animal care, business creation, water purification, and more



Your support will cover essential trip costs and provide resources for these pastors, including training materials, food, lodging, and equipment to start their own training centers. This is a sustainable investment that multiplies impact, empowering thousands for lasting change.



"How can they believe unless they hear? And how can they hear unless someone is sent?" (Romans 10:14). I'm ready to go, but I need your help to be sent.



Please prayerfully consider a gift of any amount by June 26th to help us reach our financial goal. Your partnership will empower African pastors to bring hope and transformation to their communities. Thank you for being a part of this vital mission!