Help Bryce by helping his dad Hal

Bryce is a delightful 15 year old with Down syndrome is being raised by his father Hal Coker who has sole custody. Hal recently underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his intestines. As the self employed sole provider Hal has no money coming in to cover their expenses while he recovers and is unable to work.Please help Hal and his son Bryce by donating whatever you can afford so Hal can focus on his recovery without having to worry about being unable to care for his son due to a financial crisis. These great caring individuals who would do anything to help others. Now is their time of need. Thank you for your consideration.