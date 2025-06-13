Help Bryce by helping his dad Hal

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,575
Campaign funds will be received by Hal Coker
Bryce is a delightful 15 year old with Down syndrome is being raised by his father Hal Coker who has sole custody. Hal recently underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his intestines. As the self employed sole provider Hal has no money coming in to cover their expenses while he recovers and is unable to work.Please help Hal and his son Bryce by donating whatever you can afford so Hal can focus on his recovery without having to worry about being unable to care for his son due to a financial crisis. These great caring individuals who would do anything to help others. Now is their time of need. Thank you for your consideration.
We're praying for you Hal. You're a great patriot and the world needs more people like you in it.
Best wishes to you and prayers for a full recovery.
Praying for Hal's recovery.
This one's for you!
Big-time prayers for you, Hal , every single day. You are such a warrior and you will get through this… We are here to help all we can in more ways than this, bro… Love you Hal prayers up
I’ll be Praying 🙏🏼
Wishing you good health Hal and to be cancer free. God Bless you! Hugs to you and Bryce.
Hello never met Hal but have special needs children of my own. Praying for quick recovery. May the Lord overwhelmingly bless you🙏
God speed❤️🙏🇺🇸
I hope you have a speedy recovery!
We love you and are praying so hard for you and your recovery, brother!
Hal, hope this helps. You are a good friend and patriot brother.
Praying for you to get well soon👃
