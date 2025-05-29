Campaign Image

Help for Robin and Jon

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $1,400

                                                                             May 26, 2025


     Dear family, friends, and strangers (who are friends I haven’t met yet)

  My name is Gary Rash

   I am asking for your support for a family that I have known since the late 90’s. This family was in the entertainment business, with Eileen (Blondie) Brasberger and her daughter Stacy, along with Robin Barrowclough, Blondie’s sister-in-law, operating a local parade float business called Blondie’s Floats on Parade. If you have ever attended parades for all holidays and the Miss America parade in Atlantic city, then you were probably blessed with the beautiful floats that this family worked tirelessly to design and build to bring beauty and excitement to every parade. I worked with them for about 20 years as we drove in parades all throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Delaware. Robin’s husband John Barrowclough was a drummer who played for Bill Haley’s Comets and other bands. He helped with the float business whenever he wasn’t touring with the band. As you can see, this family devoted their ENTIRE LIFE ENTERTAINING PEOPLE

  Sadly, Eileen, Stacy, and John all passed away at a young age, within a few years of each other, leaving behind Robin and Stacy’s son Jon. They have been struggling to make ends meet since the closing of the business. Life has been very difficult for them, and Robin being in her late 60’s and with health issues, can only work part time at the Acme market in Seaville, N.J.  Jon is 13 years old now and will be starting high school next year. He hopes to attend the Chartertech high school in Somers point.

  THE IMMEDIATE NEED is for a newer, reliable, and more economical vehicle, and funds to help pay for Jon’s future education. His dream is to be involved in animation and video, how amazing, entertaining people just like his family did.   They currently have large medical bills, as Robin has not been able to have proper health insurance to cover all their needs.

 My hope is that we all will consider reaching out to this family who have given so much to so many people, as their needs are great.  Please prayerfully consider donating to them as much as you can, large or small, as an abundance of small will equal a very grateful large. If you cannot give a donation at this time, please pray for them.  I know, they will be eternally grateful.  Please give what you can on the site “GIVE SEND GO” WEBSITE www. givesendgo.com either by check or online giving. Please contact me if you have any questions at 609-425-5810, or if you need more information. Please feel free to pass this information to anyone you know.  Thank you for reading my story, and may God Bless everyone.

Recent Donations
Lorraine Marozzi
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear John, Good Luck in High School!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck in high school!

SJRS Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jon, Good luck at Charter Tech and God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you Jon; so proud of you and will miss you at SJRS!

SJRS Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We will miss seeing Jon in the halls of SJRS and wish him the very best at CharterTech ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jon is a very talented, creative and intelligent young man. I wish him the best of luck in the future.

SJRS Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings to Robin and Jon. Hopefully, Jon will be able to continue at CharterTech... he is such beautiful soul and a talented artist!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best of luck from a SJRS family!

American Trucker
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you. My prayers for happiness, health, and healing.

Terri and Will
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Mike Pangburn
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

