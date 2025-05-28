Please Help Bring Parker Home

On October 1st 2021 my wife and I were getting ready to go to the Kiss concert in Ft Worth, Texas. Prior to leaving she wasn’t feeling well so we went to the Dr’s office. He did a bunch of bloodwork and gave her a prescription. I dropped my wife off at home and went to the pharmacy to fill the prescription. While I was in line the doctor called me and said go home and take your wife to the Emergency Room immediately. I rushed home and picked her up then proceeded to the ER. They were waiting for her when we got there and they did more test. Everything was going so fast we didn’t have a clue what was happening. The doctor came in and said she had leukemia and needed to be flown to Medical City Dallas immediately or she could die. Still in a daze not believing what was happening we had to make plans to leave. We were raising our 3 year old autistic grandson since the day he was born so we needed someone to take care of him. We were so close with him that he would call me Daddy and her Mommy. He was our son even though he was our grandson. We called his other grandparents and asked them to take him until she got better and could take him back not knowing how long that would be. The next year and a half my wife went thru 8 rounds of chemo, radiation treatment and a bone marrow transplant. We lived in Dallas almost the entire time either in the hospital or a hotel because my wife could not leave the area. When we were able to come home we were not allowed to be around any kids because of her severely compromised immune system. All the while we tried to keep in touch with our grandson trying to explain that we didn’t abandon him and he would be coming home as soon as Nanna got better. The other grandparents slowly limited contact with us saying he would throw a fit after we talked to him or face timed him because he didn’t understand what was happening. They even went as far as telling him Nanna was dead. When we finally returned home after everything my wife went thru we were looking forward to getting him back. That’s when the other grandparents said we couldn’t have him back. They said we abandoned him and since he has been living with them more that 6 months straight they had custody of him. The entire time my wife was in the hospital dying what kept her alive was being able to come home and be with our grandson. Imagine how we both felt especially my wife after going thru all that and then being told by the other grandparents we couldn’t have him. I’m sorry but only evil despicable people with no conscience would do that to somebody after all that. Needless to say we filed for custody in court and are currently awaiting trial. The year and a half we spent in Dallas between the hospital and hotels went thru the majority of our savings. What we had left has gone to our lawyers but unfortunately this is a very expensive process and we cannot pay it all. Our grandson is now 6 years old and we have not been permitted to see him in almost a year. We have since switched lawyers which cost us more money and currently have a court date scheduled for September if it is not postponed again. This has been going on for over 3 years and we have been struggling to stay afloat but as I stated earlier it is very expensive. We already invested approximately $70,000 and wiped out all our savings and retirement money and are too far vested to lose by default or give up because we ran out of money. I am a disabled veteran who cannot work after 4 major spine surgeries and she can no longer work. We are asking for all you parents and grandparents even future parents to put yourself in our position and please find it in your heart to help us. Like I said earlier our grandson called us mom and dad and he doesn’t have a clue what is going on. None of what happened is any fault of ours. All it took was for my wife to get sick and for him to stay with them over 6 months. Had we known this we would’ve found another place for him to stay but we were being nice and thought the other grandparents should spend some time with him. They are just bullies and took advantage of my wife’s illness to steal our child. I was even assaulted by the grandma for no reason other then being concerned about my grandson when he was crying and didn't want to go with them. It takes a special kind of evil for somebody to do that to another person. Please if you can help us in any way it’ll be greatly appreciated. We just want our baby back. Whatever religion you may follow may your God bless you all!

If anyone has any doubts we can back everything up with Medical and court records. Any money not used will be given back to givesendgo to be distributed back to the people who donated or to another cause.