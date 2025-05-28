Reclaim Your Right to Vote on DCBE Dues Increases

DCBE Residents,

The DCBE Board has recently asserted that they have the right to raise monthly dues without a vote of membership. We believe this action is in clear violation of our By-laws and are seeking legal guidance to contest the Board's action. This crowdfunding effort is to help cover the potential legal fees of hiring an attorney to represent the HOA members in fighting this unjustified Board action. It is essential for us as residents to uphold the principles of democratic decision-making within our community. Failure to stop this unilateral Board action now will set a dangerous precedent that will allow the Board members to increase dues whenever they desire in the future without any checks and balances.

Please give what you can - money spent on this effort has the potential to be returned to you many times over by virtue of avoiding Board-mandated monthly dues increases in the future. Some costs have already been covered by concerned DCBE members, but more money will be needed to fight this Board overreach. All funds will go to support the legal cost for this effort. Any funds that remain after legal costs are paid will be proportionally returned to each donor.

Thank you for your financial support in helping us uphold our membership rights and ensuring future Board compliance with the legal standards that protect our community.

Thanks and regards,

A group of concerned DCBE Property Owners