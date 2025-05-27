Helping Amish Friends in Need

I am hoping to help some Amish friends, Mosey and Ada Shetler that are currently buried in medical debt after pregnancy issues. Ada developed Toxemia and spent several weeks at the Ronald McDonald House near Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester NY due to the lack on insurance. The baby was born a few weeks early and is currently on a respirator and in ICU. She has 1 lung that is slightly under developed and high in the chest. The doctors are hoping the lung will drop down with time or surgery will be required, but this will likely involve several weeks. I began to wonder and worry how a couple in their 20s would pay for this without insurance.

I spoke with their brother inlaw Andy Miller to ask his opinion on a fund raiser. To my horror found they had a similar issue with their now 4 yr old son, who spent months in the hospital, and the then 24yr old couple was billed almost $700,000. The Amish community rallied and did pay most of that, but they are still paying off a $135,000 balance thats a heavy debt for a couple in their 20s with a mortgage and now 4 young children. I have no idea what this current situation will cost them, however Im assuming it will be way beyond my 80K goal and may bury them in debt for life.



The Shetlers are part of a fairly large extended family north of Lyons NY. All are the type that would give a stranger the shirt off their backs if needed, making this a truly sad situation, as it literally could not happen to nicer people.

I fully understand many these days are running a bit lean, but asking people to forward this to as many as possible.

Thank You