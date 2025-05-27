Restore Our Mother — And In Her, Restore Us





Hello to all of our dear family, friends, and kind-hearted strangers. We hope this message finds you well.

We’re reaching out during one of the most difficult times our family has ever faced. My beloved wife, Terry — the heart of our home and the incredible mother to all of our children — recently underwent an extremely high-risk surgery to remove a complex skull base tumor affecting her frontal lobe, carotid artery, hippocampus, and brain stem.







The surgery took place on May 21st at the University of Alberta Hospital, and while the surgeons did everything they could, Terry’s road to recovery has been rocky. She’s currently in the ICU and unable to stand without experiencing severe and debilitating headaches. The doctors cannot yet give us a clear timeline for her return home — it could be three weeks, or it could be three months in long-term care.

Update June 20 2025 Terry was released from hospital on the basis she would have been provided home care and therapy from home yet now that she’s been released we have learned that she now doesn’t have coverage for physical therapy through Alberta health or therapy to regain the ability to function of her face or vision. She has been sent home with no support and zero plans from her medical team to help her get her vision back. We are devastated and just want to give her the chance to get better and get back to her best self and get back to caring for her family

In the meantime, our world has been turned upside down. I’ve had to stop working in order to stay by Terry’s side and care for our children, who are currently living with me in a hotel near the hospital. With no childcare options and our children needing both parents now more than ever, returning to work just isn’t possible.







Our monthly rent is $3,000, and with utilities and other essential bills, our total immediate need is around $5,000 — not including food and other basics. We are doing everything we can, but we are simply overwhelmed by the weight of this moment.





We’re asking, from the bottom of our hearts, for any support you can give — whether it’s a donation, a share, or a prayer. Every act of kindness brings us one step closer to stability, to healing, and to bringing Terry home.





Terry has always been the one who steps in when someone’s hurting — the one who never walks away when she knows she can make a difference. Now she needs all of us to rally around her. Please help us give her the chance to heal with peace, love, and the support she so deeply deserves.





God is still God, and we believe He works miracles. Amen.





With love and deep gratitude,





Thank you for sharing and helping us so far ❤️‍🩹 it’s been a very challenging heavy situation. The medical side of things is extremely complicated and there are no resources to access the actual help and assistance that we need for me to be home yet the local hospital also doesn’t have the resources needed for my rehabilitation. I’m looking at getting transferred to the glenrose hospital if we can’t find solutions. Going to the gleenrose is not what we want as being away from my family has been extremely depressing and horrible. We will post more information on the next chapter as we get closer to answers. We also have no personal vehicles that are high way worthy as we have 2 flat tires on one and no brakes on the other. Things are very difficult. Please share our story if you can. Every single thing that we’re receiving has helped us more than you know.





Im going to ask God to heal me now! I am asking him please God heal this inflammation and numbness remove the worry, pain and restore my vision. I ask in Jesus name. Amen















