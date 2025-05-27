Single mom needs help with car repairs

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Conklin
I’m a single mom with a low paying job just finding out I need a new transmission for my 2016 Sentra. I thought I had a reliable car when I purchased it and paid it off but I was so wrong. I can’t afford to keep ubering to and from work here in Pennsylvania and I’m asking for help.
Hope this helps.
I hope this goes through Sandy.
