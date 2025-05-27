Campaign Image

Single mom needs help with car repairs

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Sandra Conklin

Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Conklin

I’m a single mom with a low paying job just finding out I need a new transmission for my 2016 Sentra. I thought I had a reliable car when I purchased it and paid it off but I was so wrong. I can’t afford to keep ubering to and from work here in Pennsylvania and I’m asking for help.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this goes through Sandy.

