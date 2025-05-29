Campaign Image

Help Aaron get to STEM camp

Goal:

 USD $3,300

Raised:

 USD $850

Campaign created by Cathy Rogers

Campaign funds will be received by Cybele Day

Help Aaron get to STEM camp

Aaron is in 8th grade at Central Christian Academy in Binghamton, NY. He has shown academic excellence in every area if his schooling. He was nominated. By a teacher and accepted to STEM camp in NYC this summer. Aaron's mom is a single mom who has sacrificed much for her 2 boys. She is working hard to earn the funds he needs to go to camp, In order to foster his love of learning. We are trying  to help her out. If you are willing, we would love for you to be part of Aaron's story. 

By helping Aaron get to STEM camp, you will be helping him develop critical thinking skills, experience guided field studies,  interact with a variety of STEM professionals and use technology to create solutions to help overcome the challenges associated with exploring new environments.

Recent Donations
Show:
Fan
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

I know you will love and appreciate this experience.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

So honored to support you in your success Aaron!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless and have a great summer!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo