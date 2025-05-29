Help Aaron get to STEM camp

Aaron is in 8th grade at Central Christian Academy in Binghamton, NY. He has shown academic excellence in every area if his schooling. He was nominated. By a teacher and accepted to STEM camp in NYC this summer. Aaron's mom is a single mom who has sacrificed much for her 2 boys. She is working hard to earn the funds he needs to go to camp, In order to foster his love of learning. We are trying to help her out. If you are willing, we would love for you to be part of Aaron's story.

By helping Aaron get to STEM camp, you will be helping him develop critical thinking skills, experience guided field studies, interact with a variety of STEM professionals and use technology to create solutions to help overcome the challenges associated with exploring new environments.