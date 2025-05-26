Cindy's Emergency Move

Campaign Image

Hi there! My name is Cindy and I'm reaching out for help with an emergency situation. I'm currently renting a house, but my landlord has decided to sell the property, and I have to move out by the end of the month. I have managed to save most of the money needed for the move, but I still need help with the rest of the deposit and the cost of the U-Haul truck. I'm a hardworking individual, but the time it will take me to save enough money to cover the expenses, I will be on the street. I'm humbly asking for your help to make this transition as smooth as possible. Any contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping me secure a new place to live. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting me during this difficult time. Together, we can make a difference!

Margaret Rose
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Karen
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Fellow MoM
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

For a Marine Mom who needs a bit of help. Denise

