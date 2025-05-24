Campaign Image
Fight injustice with Keya

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $670

Campaign created by Michelle Garza

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Garza

Keya Thompson may not have children of her own, but she has always celebrated and uplifted every mother in her church community. She stood by her sister during the adoption process for her nephew, ensuring he was raised in a loving Christian home. 

Keya was married on May 22 at a courthouse, yet she has consistently organized weddings for family and church members, showcasing her selflessness and dedication. On the same day that she exchanged vows with the love of her life, in that exact courtroom, she was also sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual assault on a minor, which allegedly took place somewhere between 2007 and 2017. As she sits in a cell awaiting transport to prison, members of our church community and others who have witnessed her dedication to helping those in need are coming together to hire new legal representation to prove her innocence. 

Keya continues to demonstrate incredible strength in her faith, praying for the twelve jurors and her accuser. This reflects the essence of who she is. After suffering a significant financial blow of $100,000 due to her previous attorney, we are seeking your support to help fund a new legal team that will thoroughly investigate the lack of evidence and the mishandling that occurred in her initial trial. It will be a long, difficult journey, yet Keya manages to smile and hold onto hope as she waits for her release and a chance to clear her name, firmly knowing that she did nothing wrong. Your help can make a difference in this critical fight for justice.


Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Kammerers
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish I had more! I am praying for you!!

RobinJacquelineMiddleton
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you

Fight Injustice with Keya
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers

Susan Laster
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gary Mackowiak
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you sis

Savekoe
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

AJ
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

liz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers will be answered. Justice for Keya in Jesus name.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for justice for Keya 🙏🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

