Ketterling Family Burned Out

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,165

Campaign created by Lillie Zable

Campaign funds will be received by Paula Ketterling

A devoted Hospice Nurse for over 40 years, now in need of care herself and her foster family. Help us raise $100,000 for the woman who has given so much to others. The family escaped the fire with only the clothes they were wearing. This woman is also a widow who cared for her husband until he passed from cancer. Please help me give back to this incredible woman and her family

Recent Donations
Dennis Riley
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Val and Mark Sawicki
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry this happened. Time for others to give, as you have for so many.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers, Paula!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry . . .

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking of you and all your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so sorry Paula

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so sorry for what happened Paula. It’s not much but I hope it helps. You and the boys are in my thoughts and prayers. Tim

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Chris Miller
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

The Reinschmidts
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Judith Ames
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

Collene James
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

May God's blessings pour generously on your family.

Kristin
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bring beauty from ashes in this painful time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Paula, so sorry for your loss, hope this small amount helps! God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Carla
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and sending you peace and comfortibg thoughts too.

Friend in Billings
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Never pass up an opportunity to be kind

