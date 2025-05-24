Ketterling Family Burned Out

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $3,165
Campaign funds will be received by Paula Ketterling
A devoted Hospice Nurse for over 40 years, now in need of care herself and her foster family. Help us raise $100,000 for the woman who has given so much to others. The family escaped the fire with only the clothes they were wearing. This woman is also a widow who cared for her husband until he passed from cancer. Please help me give back to this incredible woman and her family
So sorry this happened. Time for others to give, as you have for so many.
Prayers, Paula!
So sorry . . .
Thinking of you and all your family.
I’m so sorry Paula
I am so sorry for what happened Paula. It’s not much but I hope it helps. You and the boys are in my thoughts and prayers. Tim
Praying for you!
💜
May God's blessings pour generously on your family.
May God bring beauty from ashes in this painful time.
Dear Paula, so sorry for your loss, hope this small amount helps! God Bless!
Praying for you and sending you peace and comfortibg thoughts too.
Never pass up an opportunity to be kind
